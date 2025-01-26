Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nick Pope returned to a matchday squad this weekend, being named as a substitute for Newcastle United’s win over Southampton.

Pope hasn’t been seen in a matchday squad since December 7 - a day Newcastle United were beaten 4-2 by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The former Burnley man suffered a knee injury during that match, one that has kept him sidelined ever since.

In Pope’s absence, Martin Dubravka has been given an opportunity to play and the Slovakian international has been very impressive, overseeing ten wins in eleven matches as well as keeping six clean sheets in that time. Dubravka’s form in not only in keeping shutouts but also with the ball at his feet has led to much debate about whether Pope would be able to get his starting spot back when he returned to fitness.

For the first time, Howe had that dilemma to contend with on the south coast with both Dubravka and Pope available for selection. Howe’s decision to pick the former, rather than the latter, was the less disruptive choice and it paid dividends with Dubravka enjoying a good game and making a very good stop early in the second half to deny the Saints an equaliser.

Pope, meanwhile, remained an unused substitute and watched on as his team recorded a fourth successive away victory - all coming since his last appearance. Picking Dubravka over Pope was not a real shock to many and, as Shields Gazette readers have voted on, is a decision that seems to tune with the majority of the fanbase.

In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, 77% of fans believe that Dubravka should be picked over Pope - such is the form of the Slovakian.