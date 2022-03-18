Newcastle United suffered their second defeat in a row last night, when they lost 1-0 away to Everton.

Despite dominating possession and having 17 shots to the hosts' nine, the Magpies were unable to convert their dominance into more points, and were sucker punched in the ninth minute of stoppage time by ex-Arsenal man Alex Iwobi.

All the more frustrating for Eddie Howe's side was the fact that their opponents had been down to ten men from the 83rd minute onward, after Allan received a red card.

Speaking after the frustrating defeat, the Magpies boss said: "“Not a great second half from our perspective,” said head coach Howe. “I think that’s what’s cost us the game. First half, we were good, controlled the game.

"The only thing that was missing was a goal, being really clinical in the final third, and I think that was missing the entire game. We got into some good positions, but the normal rhythm wasn’t there. But the second half was a big disappointment.

"It (the red card) obviously gives you a big advantage, and we didn’t capitalise on that. I thought, tactically, we didn’t deliver the plans we should have done at that moment.

"The game was there for us. We made some poor decisions by our standards with the ball. You’re always liable for counter-attacks, and moments that could still cost you the game. You have to be very alert. We made a bad mistake for the goal, and it cost us.”

Next up, after the international break, Newcastle face a tricky trio of matches against Spurs, Wolves and Leicester City.

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the Premier League, as the reaction to last night's action continues:

1. New bidders emerge for Chelsea London-based equity firm Aethel Partners are said to have submitted a bid for Chelsea in excess of £2 billion. The deadline for bids to buy the club is at 9pm this evening, as they look for a quick sale. (ESPN) Photo Sales

2. Neves to Barca off the table Barcelona are said to have “totally ruled out” the possibility of signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, with his asking price said to be too dear for the Catalan giants to afford. Manchester United have also been linked with the player. (Sport) Photo Sales

3. Haaland close to decision The likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are expected to learn where Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland intends to move in the summer within less than two weeks. A release clause will allow him to leave for just over £63m at the end of the season. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

4. Pogba to make call after quitting Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is expected to decide his next career only once his contract with the club expires this summer. Ligue 1 giants PSG are believed to be among the clubs interested in signing the French ace. (Telegraph) Photo Sales