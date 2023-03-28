Newcastle’s Darsley Park training ground now boasts an outdoor footvolley court – a sport which combines elements of football and beach volleyball. The court is effectively a modified version of a beach volleyball court with grass instead of sand.

Magpies midfielder and Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes took to Instagram to express his gratitude at the latest training ground upgrade. The 25-year-old posted a photo of the court along with the caption: “If one day I was sad, I forgot it! Thanks for it @NUFC.

"Bora jogar futvolei [let’s play footvolley].”

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (C) celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on March 17, 2023. - Newcastle won the game 2-1. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

What is footvolley and why have Newcastle United installed a court at the training ground?

The sport – also known as futevolei – originated in Brazil and is one of the country’s most popular sports behind football. Its rules closely resemble beach volleyball where players must prevent the ball from touching the ground and get it over a net and to their opponent.

But unlike volleyball, the handball rule of football is in place in footvolley – which tests players ball control ability, heading, volleying and accuracy.

And with two Brazilians in Guimaraes and Joelinton key members in the Newcastle squad, the addition is sure to go down a treat. It could also be used as a means to tempt potential Brazilian transfer targets to sign for the club.

Newcastle are currently scouting Brazil and South America for potential signings and emerging talent.

Newcastle United training ground upgrades

Back in June 2020, North Tyneside Council approved planning permission to upgrade Newcastle’s Darsley Park training ground. Groundwork has been ongoing since the back end of last season before building work got underway in the summer.

Single-storey side and rear extensions to the east side of the Benton training complex have taken place with a new and improved dining area, upgraded training rooms and hydrotherapy pools. The planned upgrades also include a new players’ lounge, medical treatment rooms and new offices.