Longstaff has missed Newcastle's last two Premier League matches after picking up a foot injury in the 4-1 win at Everton last month. The 25-year-old is yet to return to training and was sent to a specialist for further assessment on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he remains a doubt for Saturday's trip to Leeds United (12:30pm kick-off), Mail Sport has reported that the midfielder hasn't broken a bone and could still feature for The Magpies this season. Both head coach Eddie Howe and matchday captain Kieran Trippier have stressed Longstaff's importance to the side during his absence as they suffered only their fifth defeat of the Premier League season against Arsenal on Sunday.

After the game, Howe revealed Longstaff's injury could be more serious than initially thought.

"I certainly hope we’ll see him again [this season]," Howe said. "He’s going to see a specialist on Tuesday just to get double-checked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thought it was quite a standard injury, maybe a bruise, but there may be a chance of something a little bit more serious than that. We’re in the dark at the moment."

Newcastle have a couple of injury concerns heading into the Leeds match this weekend. Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a calf injury while Joelinton was seen limping heavily following the defeat against Arsenal at St James' Park.

Howe will be hoping to have Longstaff and Joelinton in training this week in order to bolster his midfield. Newcastle currently sit third in the table heading into the final four matches of the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad