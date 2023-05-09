A new contract for Guimaraes has been under discussion internally at Newcastle over the past couple of months. The 25-year-old's current deal is until June 2026 though a new long-term deal would extend his stay until 2028.

The Brazilian midfielder has established himself as a fan favourite on Tyneside since his £33.3million (plus add-ons) arrival from Lyon in January 2022. He has made over 50 appearances for The Magpies, scoring nine goals.

Once agreed, a new contract is set to be announced by Newcastle at the end of the 2022-23 season. Guimaraes has been the subject of interest from several top clubs since signing for Newcastle. Last summer, the Brazilian had 'a conversation' with Real Madrid as they looked to secure a replacement for Casemiro but it went no further.Since his arrival, Guimaraes has continually stressed his desire to stay at Newcastle long-term and become part of the club's 'story'. The midfielder is settled on Tyneside with his partner Ana, son Matteo, parents Dick and Marcia as well as pet dogs Ragnar and Mel.

"I feel at home here," Guimaraes said recently. "I'm very happy to be here to be playing and be part of this giant club's story. For me it's important and everyone knows how much I like the club, the fans, the support. For me, it's like having something to remember my country [Brazil]."

Previously, Guimaraes described the decision to join Newcastle as: "The best thing that has happened in my life. I’m so happy here and I’m living my dream here.

And after being named as the North East Football Writers' Association player of the year, Guimaraes said: “I think about [staying at Newcastle a long time]. “When I signed, [I thought] I would like to put my name in the club’s story. I think I’m doing it, but, of course, to get my name there, I need to win a title. I know what a title means for the club’s story.