Almiron missed the win over Nottingham Forest on Friday night and was not selected by Paraguay boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto in his squad for their upcoming game with Chile. Following the game at the City Ground, Howe gave an update on Almiron’s injury, ruling him out of action until May.

“Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training,” said United’s head coach. “Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.”

Howe and his squad are currently in Dubai for a training camp whilst Almiron remained on Tyneside to start his rehabilitation. And the 29-year-old took to Instagram to provide an update on his recovery from injury, posting a video showing him running on grass.

The video, which was posted on his story on Thursday afternoon, was accompanied with a prayer emoji and a star emoji. Almiron is Newcastle’s top-scorer this season with 11 Premier League goals.

