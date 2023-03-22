Newcastle United ace returns to training ground after fresh injury blow while squad are in Dubai
Miguel Almiron has returned to the Newcastle United training ground following the news of his thigh injury.
Almiron missed out on a call-up from the Paraguay squad and was forced to sit out Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Friday night after picking up an injury in training on Thursday. The 29-year-old went for an MRI scan which confirmed the extent of his injury.
While it was initially claimed from reports in Paraguay that The Magpies’ top scorer would be out for three weeks, head coach Eddie Howe admitted it would be longer.
“Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training,” Howe said. “Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.”
And with Almiron potentially ruled out until the end of April, he did not travel with the rest of the squad to Dubai on Friday night. Howe has given his players a short break before the warm-weather training camp in the United Arab Emirates.
Almiron has not made the trip and has been working at Newcastle’s Darsley Park training ground so far this week. The winger has been doing some light training and posted a photo of himself working on an exercise bike in the gym on Instagram along with the caption: “Non-stop.”
Almiron has enjoyed his best season at Newcastle to date with 11 goals in 25 Premier League appearances as well as a Premier League player and goal of the month award for October to boot. While Almiron remains in Newcastle, long-term injury absentee Emil Krafth has made the journey to Dubai as part of a limited United squad.