Newcastle United ace returns to training ground after fresh injury blow while squad are in Dubai

Almiron missed out on a call-up from the Paraguay squad and was forced to sit out Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Friday night after picking up an injury in training on Thursday. The 29-year-old went for an MRI scan which confirmed the extent of his injury.

While it was initially claimed from reports in Paraguay that The Magpies’ top scorer would be out for three weeks, head coach Eddie Howe admitted it would be longer.

“Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training,” Howe said. “Unfortunately, it’s quite a bad one. It’s going to be six weeks.”

Newcastle United's Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north-east England on March 12, 2023. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

And with Almiron potentially ruled out until the end of April, he did not travel with the rest of the squad to Dubai on Friday night. Howe has given his players a short break before the warm-weather training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Almiron has not made the trip and has been working at Newcastle’s Darsley Park training ground so far this week. The winger has been doing some light training and posted a photo of himself working on an exercise bike in the gym on Instagram along with the caption: “Non-stop.”