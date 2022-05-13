Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Arsenal’s defensive crisis

Arsenal could travel to St James’s Park on Monday night with a much changed defence as Mikel Arteta’s side count the cost of injuries and suspensions.

Rob Holding was shown a red-card during yesterday’s North London derby meaning he will definitely miss the game on Monday evening.

Benjamin White was left on the bench after suffering with a thigh injury and it’s unknown if he will be fit enough to face Newcastle.

Furthermore, Gabriel limped off with a ‘muscular problem’ and Arteta admitted that this injury, coupled with the other concerns, has left his team ‘really short’ at the back.

Newcastle United have not had many injury issues to contend with, on the other hand, with Ryan Fraser pictured back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson could also start Monday night’s game as they both came through another week of training unscathed.

Tarkowski hopes

Newcastle United have received a major boost in their pursuit of landing Burnley defender James Tarkowski this summer with West Ham reportedly pulling out the race to sign the 29-year-old.

According to the Mirror, West Ham will ‘drop their interest’ in Tarkowski because they ‘expect’ him to make the move to Tyneside this summer.

Tarkowski is out of contract at Turf Moor at the end of the season and is likely to move on from the club he has spent six and a half years at.

Newcastle previously showed interest in the defender in January, however, opted to move for his teammate Chris Wood instead.

Lawro’s NUFC backing

Mark Lawrenson has backed Newcastle United to take a point from their clash with the Gunners on Monday night.

Lawrenson told BBC Sport that Arsenal are ‘under pressure’ to get a result at St James’s Park, one that could prove to be a ‘big ask’ of the Gunners:“They are under pressure now, too.