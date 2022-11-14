Newcastle United will be frustrated by the timing of the international break as they head into Christmas third in the Premier League table. The Magpies had become favourites for their clash with Chelsea at the weekend and they certainly delivered, with Joe Willock’s second half goal proving to be the difference at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side have now won five consecutive matches in the league and are also unbeaten in ten as they sit only two points from Man City. After the likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar return from the World Cup, they will resume their Premier League campaign with a Boxing Day trip to Leicester City. Meanwhile, the players who are not featuring in Qatar will host Rayo Vallecano in a winter friendly on December 17.

Here is the latest transfer news from the Premier League...

WHITES HANDED BOOST IN ATTACKER PURSUIT

Leeds United have been given a positive update regarding target Noa Lang, with reports claiming the Club Brugge forward is likely to leave in January for around €30-35million. The Whites were linked with Lang over the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

CHELSEA 'JOIN' RACE FOR £25M TEENAGER

Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United and Liverpool in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko. It is believed the 17-year-old will cost around £25 million to tempt the German side into selling in January. (Liverpool Echo)

WEST HAM 'CONSIDER' LIVERPOOL DEFENSIVE TARGET

West Ham are considering a move for Liverpool's Nat Phillips in January, after previously expressing interest in the defender. Phillips was heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in the summer and has only made two appearances in the Premier League this season. (Dean Jones)

BOURNEMOUTH IN 'ADVANCED TALKS' WITH ARGENTINE

Bournemouth are reportedly nearing a deal to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as their new manager, despite Gary O'Neil's impressive spell in charge. Bielsa has been out of work since he was sacked in February. (Football Insider)

ARSENAL 'URGED' TO SIGN CRISTIANO RONALDO

Piers Morgan has urged Arsenal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward's explosive interview where he revealed he feels 'betrayed' by Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo looks increasingly likely to leave Man United in January - if anyone is willing to meet his salary demands. (@piersmorgan)

SEAGULLS ‘EYE’ SWOOP FOR NEWCASTLE TARGET

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly made contact with Benfica over a move for Goncalo Ramos. The forward, who has scored nine league goals this season, was linked with Newcastle United during the summer but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement. (Record)

MAGPIES COULD ‘REIGNITE’ INTEREST IN FORWARD

Newcastle United could revisit a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby in January after ending their pursuit due to the German club’s £60m price tag at the start of the season. It is thought that Eddie Howe may make an enquiry to see if Diaby’s situation has changed at all. (Dean Jones)

