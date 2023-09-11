Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the summer, Newcastle United submitted plans to Newcastle City Council for a new fan zone to be constructed on the Strawberry Place land reacquired by the club earlier this year.

The ‘St James’ STACK, powered by Sela’ would consist of repurposed shipping containers over two stories that would house six bard and 10 street food units. The fan zone would include a main seating plaza, stage and big screen to broadcast Newcastle matches.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the club awaits formal approval from Newcastle City Council, new computer generated images to provide a visual representation of the final fan zone have been published.

A CGI image of the main stage area in Newcastle United’s proposed new fan zone.

The club revealed the images - which included the main stage and central plaza areas of the fan zone - as part of a public consultation event held at St James’ Park on Monday, September 11.

The club labelled the event as a ‘significant step’ as it allowed those in attendance, which included members of the public, local residents and neighbouring businesses, to provide feedback to senior Newcastle United and STACK representatives as part of the planning process.

A club statement read: “If approved, the fan zone will introduce a thriving food, drink and entertainment option for supporters visiting matches at St. James' Park, as well as creating a bustling midweek leisure and social destination synonymous with the STACK brand. It will be supported by the club’s front-of-shirt partner, Sela - a pioneering destination and experiences organisation.”

A CGI image of the central plaza in Newcastle United’s proposed new fan zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pending approval, Newcastle are hoping to have the fan zone completed by the end of 2023. It is proposed to be in place for a temporary three-year period.

Following the announcement of the project, Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales said: “Our fan zone is aimed at enhancing the experience not just for supporters visiting matches and big events at the stadium, but for people visiting the city centre seven days a week.

External CGI image of the new Newcastle United fan zone (photo: Newcastle United)