Newcastle United have released information that supporters heading to their Champions League clash with AC Milan at the San Siro need to know. Eddie Howe’s side will be backed by a sold-out away end when their Champions League campaign kicks-off at the San Siro on Tuesday, September 19.

It will be the first time in over two decades that Newcastle will play in European football’s premier competition with supporters eagerly-anticipating the trip to Italy to watch Howe’s side take on the seven-time European champions. And ahead of that game, Newcastle United have released information that supporters travelling to Milan must know prior to the game.

Newcastle fans heading to the San Siro have been advised to take the M5 Metro line from the city centre and have been advised to alight at the Via Federico Tesio stop. This stop is the closest stop to the away end at the stadium.

Fans have been advised to arrive at the stadium no later than an hour before kick-off in order to pass through all the security checks heading into the San Siro. Supporters must have their passport with them as a legal requirement with driving licences or other forms of identification not sufficient for entry into the stadium.

The walk to the stadium could take up to 50 minutes and fans have been advised that toilet facilities inside the San Siro will be very sparse whilst alcohol will not be sold inside the stadium. Post-match, supporters will be held in the stadium for at least 30 minutes and could remain there for up to an hour for safety reasons.

Kick-off at the San Siro is at 6:45pm local time and the Metro system will operate until 12:30am, giving supporters time to access transport back to the city centre even after being kept inside the stadium post-match.

