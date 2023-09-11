Liverpool star reacts to ‘hard and expensive’ Newcastle United decision
Virgil Van Dijk has accepted his punishment after he was sent off during the clash with Newcastle United.
Virgil Van Dijk has admitted his red card and subsequent extra punishment from the FA has been ‘a hard and expensive lesson’. Van Dijk was dismissed after fouling Alexander Isak just outside the area - and was subsequently given an extra game ban and handed a £100,000 fine for his reaction to the decision.
Ahead of the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland, Van Dijk was asked for his reaction to the red card and the extra punishment he received. Van Dijk said: “It has been a hard and expensive lesson. I have accepted it and I am happy that there is an end to it.
“Hopefully the money goes to the right people. A good cause is always better.”
Newcastle United, meanwhile, were unable to capitalise on Van Dijk’s dismissal on that occasion and were defeated 2-1 by the Reds. Last weekend’s defeat to Brighton left the Magpies in 14th place ahead of the clash with Brentford next Saturday.