Newcastle are one of several European clubs to have been linked with Thuram, who is out of contract and available on a free transfer in the summer. The 25-year-old represented France at the World Cup in Qatar and has scored 15 goals in 26 matches for Gladbach so far this campaign.

The Magpies currently have just two senior strikers to choose from at the moment in Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson but both have been hit by fitness issues this season. As Eddie Howe looks to bolster his attacking line, Thuram could be viewed as an ideal addition given the possibility of European football next season.

Sources in Italy claim Newcastle are the front-runners for Thuram’s coveted signature this summer but they face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach reacts to a missed chance on goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and SV Werder Bremen at Borussia-Park on March 17, 2023 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claim Inter have already proposed a deal worth around £85,000-a-week plus bonuses, a figure Newcastle would be able to improve on while keeping in line with their current wage structure.

Although The Magpies are yet to make a proposal for Thuram’s services, the player is admired behind the scenes at Newcastle.

Allan Saint-Maximin makes cheeky transfer request for Newcastle to sign Marcus Thuram

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin is close friends with Thuram, having played youth football at Boulogne-Billancourt alongside him as well as representing France together at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

And he admitted he hopes Newcastle will be able to sign him.

[Thuram] is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here,” he told The Gazette following the World Cup break. "I was so happy for him [to play at the World Cup].”

Newcastle head coach Howe was also quizzed on Thuram and Saint-Maximin’s request as he played down the club’s interest.