The Gazette understands that the club tabled an offer for the midfielder last week. However, it was knocked back by Newcastle. The club hopes to agree a new contract with the Longstaff, whose deal expires in the summer.

Eddie Howe, United’s head coach, addressed Longstaff’s situation last month. Howe said: "He can show to me and the club he has a long-term future here. It's in his hands as well, not just our hands.”

Sean Longstaff.

Longstaff impressed after being handed a start in Newcastle’s last game, the 1-1 home draw against Manchester United on December 27.

