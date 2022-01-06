Newcastle United respond to Everton bid for Sean Longstaff
Newcastle United have rejected a bid from Everton for Sean Longstaff.
The Gazette understands that the club tabled an offer for the midfielder last week. However, it was knocked back by Newcastle. The club hopes to agree a new contract with the Longstaff, whose deal expires in the summer.
Longstaff was given his Premier League debut two years ago by Rafa Benitez, and the Spaniard – who succeeded Carlo Ancelotti at Everton last year – remains an admirer of the 24-year-old, who had a “frustrating” spell out of Steve Bruce’s side last season.
Eddie Howe, United’s head coach, addressed Longstaff’s situation last month. Howe said: "He can show to me and the club he has a long-term future here. It's in his hands as well, not just our hands.”
Longstaff impressed after being handed a start in Newcastle’s last game, the 1-1 home draw against Manchester United on December 27.