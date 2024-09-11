The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United turn their focus towards the January transfer window.

Newcastle United are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs ‘leading the race’ to sign in-demand Lille star Jonathan David.

The Canada international has become one of the most consistent forwards in Ligue 1 since joining Lille from Belgian side Gent in a £22m deal during the summer of 2020. After featuring alongside current Magpies star Sven Botman in Les Dogues’ surprise title win during his first season with the club, David has gone on to score 87 goals and provide 20 assists in 190 appearances in all competitions. He also played a leading role in helping Canada qualify for the World Cup Finals for only the second time in their history two years ago and featured in all three games as his side exited at the group stage following defeats against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

Lille’s form for club and country has reportedly sparked interest from some of European football’s biggest clubs and he was said to be on Chelsea’s lengthy list of transfer targets earlier this year as the Blues looked to boost their attacking ranks. David is believed to have held talks with the Premier League club but no agreement was forthcoming and he has now confirmed he is in talks over a new contract at Lille as his current deal will head into its final six months in the new year.

Speaking to The Athletic following Canada’s 2-1 win against the United States on Saturday, he said: “I spoke to a couple of teams. I spoke with coaches. But ultimately (David and his camp) made the decision to stay. What am I waiting for? I guess now it’s easier to say. I’m in the last year of my contract. Eventually my contract is going to run out. So then we’ll see. We’ll see what happens next year. Well, right now we’re speaking with the (Lille President Oliver Letang) about a possible extension. We’ll see how that goes. I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best league in the world. And for me it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

Newcastle are believed to have watched David on a number of occasions in recent years and he is said to be one forward under consideration for a cut-price move to Tyneside as the Magpies hierarchy look to add to Eddie Howe’s attacking ranks. The 24-year-old would be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Newcastle in the new year before making a free transfer switch to St James Park next summer - and reports in Italy have suggested the Magpies are leading the race to sign David along with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. TuttoJuve have reported Juventus are ‘carefully following’ the versatile forward but have suggested all three Premier League clubs will hit Lille and the Serie A giants by offering David a deal worth well over €6million per season.