Newcastle United are among a clutch of clubs reportedly interested in signing one of Leeds United’s most promising young players.

Leeds United endured a tricky summer transfer window as they lost a whole host of first-team players. Crysencio Summerville joined West Ham, Georginio Rutter moved to Brighton whilst Archie Gray was sold to Tottenham Hotspur. Losing Summerville and Rutter, two of their best players the season previous, was a huge blow for Leeds, but it was the sale of academy product Gray that would have likely hurt the most.

The 18-year-old is a midfielder by trade, but played at full-back under Daniel Farke and made 52 appearances in all competitions last season. A move to the Premier League, particularly after Leeds’ failure to seal promotion back to the top-flight, seemed inevitable and despite Brentford coming close to landing his signature, it was Spurs who managed to sign Gray this summer.

Newcastle United had briefly been linked with a move for him and have now been credited with an interest in his younger brother Harry. Harry Gray, aged just 15, is a striker and has been linked with following his brother to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - although Newcastle United have also reportedly shown interest in signing him, according to the Boot Room.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the teenager, but it seems that Spurs are the frontrunners for a deal. Leeds United, meanwhile, sit 4th in the Championship and face promotion chasing Burnley this weekend.