West Ham United have confirmed young midfielder George Earthy is being assessed in hospital after suffering a nasty clash with team-mate Edson Alvarez.

The youngster became the latest player to graduate through the Hammers famed academy when he made his Premier League as a late substitute in Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat against Fulham. However, just eight minutes after replacing Michail Antonio, Earthy was involved in a clash with Mexico international Alvarez and required oxygen as he received around six minutes of treatment from medical staff.

The 19-year-old was conscious as he was stretchered from the London Stadium pitch to be replaced by Maxwel Cornet - and both West Ham and Hammers boss David Moyes have now given an update on Earthy’s situation.

A statement read: "West Ham United can confirm George Earthy will undergo an assessment in a London hospital this evening following the incident which saw him stretchered off during today's Premier League fixture against Fulham. The midfielder - who entered the field as a second half substitute to make his Premier League debut against the Cottagers - was taken off in stoppage time."

Speaking to Sky Sports in the aftermath of the game, Moyes added: "It's been a head injury, he is awake and on his way to hospital. His first three or four touches were terrific, really disappointed for the boy. He has been doing ever so well in training. We will all look after him."

Spurs discover asking price for Championship star

Tottenham Hotspur could land a cut price deal for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - according to reports.

The Foxes academy product has been one of the key drivers behind their push for an immediate return to the Premier League after scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions so far this season. That has captured the attention of several Premier League clubs and Spurs are believed to be at the front of the race to secure his services this summer even if Leicester are promoted back into the top tier.