Brighton & Hove Albion have been hit by another injury blow following the 5-1 defeat against Everton.

Newcastle's second home defeat of the season leaves them three points inside the Champions League places with a game in hand heading into their final four games of the season. Liverpool remain the biggest threat to The Magpies' top four ambitions although Brighton's game in hand makes them a team to keep an eye on.

Before the weekend, Newcastle required another nine points to mathematically guarantee Champions League football for next season. Despite United losing on Sunday, Brighton's surprise 5-1 defeat at home to Everton means only a further seven points are required from Eddie Howe's side in their final four matches.

Brighton injury blow

Newcastle still have to play Brighton at St James' Park on May 18 (7:30pm kick-off) in a match that is shaping up to be vital in the battle for a top four finish. But The Seagulls could be without Solly March after the winger came off the bench before limping off in the closing stages of the 5-1 defeat with a suspected hamstring injury.

March has been an important player for Brighton this season with seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season. And following his injury set-back, there are concerns he could miss the remainder of the season.

But Brighton boss Roberto De Zebri refrained from commenting on the severity of the 28-year-old's injury.

"I don't know," he said. "We are enduring a very tough time with injuries but I don't want to speak about this. Solly didn't play in the first XI because of a problem," De Zerbi said.

