Wilson was forced off against Southampton last month with a “niggling” thigh injury – and the Gazette reported during the international break that he was set to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Steve Bruce refused to put a timescale on the striker’s comeback before the weekend’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester United, though he admitted to BBC Radio Newcastle that he would be out for “at least another couple of weeks”. The Athletic report that the initial prognosis for Wilson’s injury was up to six weeks.

"We still think he’s going to be at least another couple of weeks,” said United’s head coach. “With muscle injuries, you just have to be patient with it. He’s in the gym at the moment. Hopefully, by the end of next week, he’ll be on the grass."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Javier Manquillo, Ciaran Clark and Joe Willock are carrying knocks ahead of Friday night’s home game against Leeds United.