Eddie Howe has admitted Joe Willock’s thigh injury is a ‘huge blow’ to Newcastle United and the player.

Willock started his first game since April and scored just 18 seconds into Newcastle’s 1-1 Carabao Cup draw at Nottingham Forest which saw them progress on penalties. But just 15 minutes into the game, the 25-year-old was forced off with a thigh issue.

“A huge blow for him and for us,” Howe told The Gazette after the win. “He scored the goal and we looked in that moment.

“His absence meant we had to reshuffle our midfield which is something we didn't want to do in that moment at all. We just hope it's not serious.

“It doesn't look good, he's feeling a pain in his thigh so we'll have to wait and see how serious it is.”

Willock’s injury comes after the midfielder missed 33 games for Newcastle last season due to various hamstring and Achilles issues. Now he is facing a spell on the sidelines with a thigh problem which will be assessed further ahead of the weekend.

In addition to Willock, Newcastle also have Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, Joe White, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles out injured while Fabian Schar will serve the final match of his suspension against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

But with the transfer window set to close on Friday, Howe was asked if the club’s injury situation could influence any incomings.

“Always,” he said. “But we'll have to let the dust settle and see how bad [Willock’s] injury is.

“I’ve got no update [on transfers], I know nothing as I’ve been concentrating on the game. But of course, yeah. I’ll find out what’s happening afterwards.”

Newcastle have been drawn away to AFC Wimbledon in the third round of the competition which will take place after the international break.