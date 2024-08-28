Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (L) shakes hands with Newcastle United's Italian midfielder #08 Sandro Tonali as he leaves the pitch during the English League Cup second round football match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on August 28, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United welcomed Sandro Tonali back after a 10-month absence as they beat Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup second round on penalties.

Tonali played a role in the opening goal for Newcastle scored by Joe Willock after just 18 seconds but was substituted after the hour mark. Jota Silva equalised for Forest in the second half at the City Ground as the match went to penalties.

And that’s where The Magpies secured progress to the third round with a 4-3 shootout win to set up an away trip to AFC Wimbledon in the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the match, Tonali celebrated with the sold-out away end, embracing the supporters, Italian flag in hand.

Reflecting on Tonali’s return, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I thought he did well. He was involved in some lovely little passages of play.

“I thought he did well fitness-wise considering the lack of match action he’s had. I think he can be really pleased with the reception he got from the Newcastle supporters at the end.

“It was [a wholesome moment]. You could see the amount of Italian flags in the crowd and that embrace with the supporters, there was a lot of emotion coming out from Sandro’s side and of course from the supporters back. That connection is so important for any player and he will be hugely boosted by that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure he’ll have been emotional before the game. I think he was suffering from a bit of sickness at that moment, not sure what happened there and why he was feeling a bit below his best but it was a great day for him, a great return and a positive result.

“I think we have to make the right decision for the team first. Sandro is a top-quality player and we’ll try and make the right decision. He had a real lack of football work so I think he’ll be a little bit short of his best levels.

“Hopefully we can get him back to his best levels as quickly as possible. He’s got a massive part to play for us.”

Tonali could return to international duty for Italy next month as Howe was asked whether Tonali could continue to start matches or whether he will be eased into the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we have to make the right decision for the team first,” Howe added. “Sandro is a top quality player so we’ll try and make the right decision.

“He’s had a real lack of big football work so I think he’ll be a little bit short of his best levels and hopefully we can get him back to his best levels as quickly as possible because he’s got a massive part to play for us.”

Reflecting on the shootout win, Howe continued: “It was a tough game. Great start but then I don't think we saw the best of us until the final half-hour, where I thought we were excellent. We've still got work to do to get to our best levels. "Shootouts are always a lottery, our lads dealt with that pressure really well and full credit to the lads keeping their composure.

"We practiced [penalties] yesterday, it is something we always prioritise - I was hoping we wouldn't need it. We had a great start, but we lost our way and recovered in the second half.

"We struggled with the ball at times and their shape was good and compact. We struggled to break them down and our off-the-ball shape wasn't as normal.”