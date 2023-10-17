Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saudia Airlines have posted a major Newcastle United tease on social media. The company, which is wholly owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, posted a small teaser clip on X with the caption ‘Stay Tooned’ on Tuesday morning.

The Magpies, who are sponsored by Saudi Arabia entertainments company Sela, are 80% owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and have greatly increased their commercial revenue since the takeover of the club over two years ago. This latest tease by Saudia Airlines suggests that Newcastle United are about to exploit another commercial avenue - one that will help them combat the constraints of Financial Fair Play.

