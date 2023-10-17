‘Stay Tooned’ - New Newcastle United sponsorship deal teased on social media
Newcastle United could be set for a new commercial partner.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Saudia Airlines have posted a major Newcastle United tease on social media. The company, which is wholly owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, posted a small teaser clip on X with the caption ‘Stay Tooned’ on Tuesday morning.
The Magpies, who are sponsored by Saudi Arabia entertainments company Sela, are 80% owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and have greatly increased their commercial revenue since the takeover of the club over two years ago. This latest tease by Saudia Airlines suggests that Newcastle United are about to exploit another commercial avenue - one that will help them combat the constraints of Financial Fair Play.
CEO Darren Eales has reiterated the club’s desire to ensure they adhere to FFP, telling BBC Newcastle in August: “We’re very clear as a club that those [FFP] are the rules and we knew that when the takeover took place. Those are the rules that everyone has to abide by and we’re going to abide by them.”