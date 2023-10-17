Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The return to Premier League action following the international break will see Newcastle host Palace at St James’ Park looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches. The Magpies and Eagles played out three 0-0 draws last season - both fixtures in the Premier League as well as in the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park which Newcastle won on penalties.

Newcastle are expected to be without Joe Willock (Achilles) or Harvey Barnes (foot) for the match but it is hopes the likes of Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman will recover from less serious injury issues. It is unclear what role Sandro Tonali will play in the match after his withdrawal from the Italy national side following an investigation probe.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Palace also have a number of doubts and players ruled out for the match. Eberechi Eze is still facing around a month out with a ‘serious’ hamstring injury and will miss the match along with Michael Olise, who has also suffered a hamstring injury.

Midfield duo Cheick Doucoure and Jefferson Lerma are also doubts for the game with muscle injuries. Both players have since returned to training and will be subject to fitness tests.