Newcastle United v Crystal Palace injuries: Key duo out of St James’ trip after ‘serious’ blow
Crystal Palace will be without some key players for the trip to Newcastle United this Saturday (3pm kick-off).
The return to Premier League action following the international break will see Newcastle host Palace at St James’ Park looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches. The Magpies and Eagles played out three 0-0 draws last season - both fixtures in the Premier League as well as in the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park which Newcastle won on penalties.
Newcastle are expected to be without Joe Willock (Achilles) or Harvey Barnes (foot) for the match but it is hopes the likes of Joelinton, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman will recover from less serious injury issues. It is unclear what role Sandro Tonali will play in the match after his withdrawal from the Italy national side following an investigation probe.
Meanwhile, Palace also have a number of doubts and players ruled out for the match. Eberechi Eze is still facing around a month out with a ‘serious’ hamstring injury and will miss the match along with Michael Olise, who has also suffered a hamstring injury.
Midfield duo Cheick Doucoure and Jefferson Lerma are also doubts for the game with muscle injuries. Both players have since returned to training and will be subject to fitness tests.
Palace have enjoyed a solid start to the season under Roy Hodgson as they sit ninth in on 12 points, just one place and one point behind Newcastle after eight Premier League matches.