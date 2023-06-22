Tonali has reportedly agreed to join Newcastle on a six-year deal worth £132,500-a-week plus add-ons. Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth has visited Milan in an effort to finalise the deal.

And AC Milan transfer expert Rudy Galetti has claimed an agreement has been reached and Tonali’s potential transfer to Newcastle is a ‘done deal’. While terms may have been agreed between all parties, the deal still needs to be formalised and will be subject to a medical before it is officially ‘done’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medical tests may be difficult for The Magpies to do while Tonali is currently away with Italy Under-21s in Romania for the European Under-21 Championship.

But, much like they did while Bruno Guimaraes was on international duty with Brazil in January 2022, Newcastle are prepared to fly staff over to complete medical testing.

The defensive midfielder scored twice and assisted 10 in 48 appearances in all competitions for Milan last season. Head coach Eddie Howe has highlighted the central midfield position as a key area for Newcastle to strengthen this summer with two additions targeted.

The Magpies have also enquired about Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and will push to sign James Maddison from Leicester City as an attacking-midfield option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies have already completed one signing so far this transfer window with 18-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh joining from Danish side Odense Boldklub for a reported £7million.