Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is currently in Milan in an attempt to thrash out a deal for the 23-year-old worth in the region of £60million. Reports from Italy claim Tonali has reached an agreement with Newcastle on personal terms with a six-year deal worth £132,500-a-week plus add-ons.

Tonali is currently away with Italy Under-21s in Romania for the European Under-21 Championship. The midfielder is a boyhood Milan fan and is adored by the club’s fan base after playing a key role in the 2021-22 Serie A title win and run to the Champions League semi-final last season.

The defensive midfielder scored twice and assisted 10 in 48 appearances in all competitions for Milan last season. Newcastle want to add a holding midfielder to their ranks this summer in order to free up Bruno Guimaraes, who was forced to resign himself to the No. 6 holding role for the majority of the 2022-23 campaign.

A potential sale of a key player following the recent dismissal of Milan icon Paolo Maldini as technical director has sparked anger from supporters aimed at owner RedBird Capital Partners and Gerry Cardinale with #CardinaleOut trending on Twitter.

Football Italia claims that selling Tonali could be ‘the straw that breaks the camel’s back’ in regards to the relationship between the AC Milan owners and supporters just a year after a takeover with further protests anticipated.