Newcastle United are finally starting to reap the rewards for their 2023 summer transfer splurge.

Newcastle spent the best part of £150million on the signings of Tino Livramento (£31million), Harvey Barnes (£38million), Lewis Hall (£28million obligation to buy) and Sandro Tonali (£52million) for the 2023-24 season in preparation for a return to Champions League football.

But, for various reasons, all four signings only made a limited impact during their first season at the club as Newcastle missed out on Europe and were knocked out at the group stage of the Champions League.

Livramento arguably made the biggest impact on the side last season with a string of solid performances at both right-back and left-back, but he wasn’t a regular in the side until Kieran Trippier’s injury. Hall hardly featured in the side until the back end of the season while Barnes missed a large chunk of the season due to injury.

After a mixed start to life at Newcastle, Tonali was handed a 10-month betting ban that ultimately cut his first season at the club short.

Newcastle United £149m transfer spend paying off this season

While the significant transfer investment didn’t exactly pay off for Newcastle last season, it’s been a different story this season with all four players playing a key role. The Magpies have won their first major domestic trophy in 70 years with their Carabao Cup success in March while also competing for Champions League qualification once again.

Hall was arguably one of Newcastle’s most consistent performers this season prior to his injury while Livramento has once again stepped up and flourished in the left-back role. While Barnes has been in and out of the side once again, his nine Premier League goals for the club are only bettered by top scorer Alexander Isak.

And Tonali’s impact since returning from his ban and moving into the No. 6 midfield role resulted in a dramatic change in Newcastle’s fortunes.

When questions were raised about Newcastle’s transfer spending in the summer of 2023 at the time, head coach Eddie Howe said: “You can only tell the strength of a window in time but as I sit here now, I’m pleased.”

It was a transfer gamble for Newcastle, who ended up coming close to breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules last summer and were forced to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to avoid a points deduction.

But, with time, the 2023 summer window can now be seen as a success.

A great future ahead for Newcastle United

When asked about the delayed impact of the aforementioned transfer window, Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall told The Gazette: “Yeah, it is [paying off]. We always say, and we've experienced it so many times throughout our managerial career, that, certainly when you sign new players, certainly when you sign young players, everybody, when they first sign, they want to come straight into the team and play.

“They expect to and probably they think they deserve to. But it's important that you get a lot of work into the players developing. So when they do get that opportunity, they take it and they showcase the talent that we know they have.

“All of them guys that you spoke about, they've had to be extremely patient. But I think everybody's seeing now what top players they are. And what a great future this football club's got with players like that.

“When we spoke the other day, Will Osula is the same. You know, surely he gets frustrated at times. Lewy Miley is a top, top talent and player.

“They will also get frustrated. But they're going to be huge players for this football club and they're going to have great futures.”