Newcastle are one of several Premier League clubs who have reportedly discussed a move for Birmingham City academy player Trevan Sanusi. The 16-year-old winger regularly trained with Birmingham’s first-team last season but is yet to make his first-team debut.

But Premier League heavyweights such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Manchester City have also been alerted to the teenager’s potential.

The Daily Mail reported that all six clubs have scouted Sanusi while at Birmingham’s academy which is famous for producing arguably the best young talent to emerge from England in recent years in Jude Bellingham.

A decision is yet to be made on the England Under-16 international as the Premier League clubs consider pushing ahead with a deal.

Newcastle are looking to bring in several young signings into the club’s academy system as sporting director Dan Ashworth looks to improve the quality of the youth set-up.

Last season saw the Magpies sign several teenagers including Alex Murphy, Reece Byrne, Charlie McArthur, Jude Smith, Jordan Hackett, Amadou Diallo and Garang Kuol. United’s first summer signing also saw 18-year-old Yankuba Minteh join from Odense for a reported £7million.

