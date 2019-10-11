Newcastle United scout £17m-rated player linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – report
Newcastle United have reportedly sent scouts to check out Turkish youth international Ugurcan Cakir.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 11:30 am
But the Magpies face competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham, who are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old goalkeeper.
According to Turkish outlet 61 Saat, United have been casting their eye over the Trabzonspor keeper, who has been an ever-present this season.
Cakir is reportedly valued by his club in the region of £17million.
United have Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Rob Elliot and Freddie Woodman on their books at present.