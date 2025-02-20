Newcastle United seal major double deal as Paul Mitchell grants Eddie Howe wish

Newcastle United have confirmed that both Martin Dubravka and Emil Krafth have signed new contract extensions with the club.

Both Dubravka and Krafth had just a couple of months left on their current deals at St James’ Park, but will remain at the club after penning new deals. The news will come as a major boost for Eddie Howe who has spoken recently about his desire to see both of them extend their stay on Tyneside.

Tying Dubravka down to a new deal comes after huge speculation that his seven-year stay at the club was close to ending during the winter transfer window. The Slovakian headed into January seemingly set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, but a brilliant run in the team after injury to Nick Pope means he is now the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Throughout January, Howe spoke of his desire to see Dubravka not only stay at the club, but to extend his contract - a desire that has now been realised.

Martin Dubravka contract reaction

Speaking about signing his new deal with the Magpies, Dubravka said: “I’m really happy to have extended my time here. I had a really positive discussion with the Gaffer and Sporting Director and we all agreed that it would be best if I stayed here.

“I have a really special connection here with the club, the staff and the fans. My children were born here, so they are Geordies now, and this club holds a special place in my heart.

“I feel that the team is in a really good place at the minute, with how we are doing in

the league and obviously being in two cup competitions is really exciting.”

Sporting director Paul Mitchell, who was crucial in those talks to convince him to stay on Tyneside, added: “Our conversations with Martin have been very positive and constructive. It's clear how special the club is to him, so the desire to reach this outcome and keep him here was mutual.

"He has made a big contribution to the club over the last seven years, typified by his recent performances, so we're really pleased to be continuing our time together."

Emil Krafth contract reaction

Whilst not a first-team regular like Dubravka, Krafth is an important part of Howe’s squad and has often been tasked with filling in a range of roles and positions in the backline following injuries and suspensions. The Swedish international moved to St James’ Park in 2019 and spoke of his pride at extending his stay with the club by a year.

“I’m delighted to extend my time at Newcastle United for another year,” Krafth said. “It’s an exciting time to be part of this club.

“We have a lot to play for throughout the rest of this season, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in helping the team finish the season in a positive way.

“It feels like home here for both me and my family, having been here for such a long time. We all enjoy everything about being part of this club, and I love playing for Newcastle United.”

Howe added: "I'm delighted we have extended Emil's contract. He is an incredible professional in the way he trains, plays and conducts himself.

"He offers us versatility in defensive positions, which is vital to have, along with vast experience and a steadying influence. He will continue to be an important part of our squad on and off the pitch."