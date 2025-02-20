Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of Sven Botman ahead of their clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Botman has missed Newcastle United’s last two matches having suffered a knee injury during their win over Arsenal in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final earlier this month. The Dutchman missed nine months of action with an ACL injury between March and December, although fears of a potential recurrence were played down by Howe with the head coach providing an update ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium.

“Good news on the scan that [Botman] had after the injury,” Howe said. “We don't think there's any long-term issue there. Short-term there's still a bit of pain for him, so we think he will miss this weekend [v Man City] but hopefully won't be far away for the following games.”

Botman indeed missed Saturday’s defeat at Eastlands but there was hope that he would be fit enough to face Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park on Sunday. However, an update from Sky Sports on Thursday may have dampened those expectations.

Newcastle United injury update

Speaking on Sky Sports with an update from Newcastle United training ahead of their clash with Nottingham Forest, Keith Downie said: "There was no Joelinton or Sven Botman today. Now, remember both of those players have been missing recently. Botman's missed the last two games with a knee problem that he picked up against Arsenal in the second leg.

"There's no sign of Botman today which doesn't bode well for Sunday, but it's Wednesday, we're still four days away. Four days worth of training. Is it a huge concern? We don't know, I'm sure we'll find out from Eddie Howe on Friday. But the fact there was no Botman today wasn't the best of signs, and no Joelinton either, but that was less of a surprise I have to say."

Joelinton injury latest

Along with fresh doubts over Botman’s fitness, the Magpies will almost certainly be without Joelinton this weekend. The Brazilian scored a brilliant goal in the reverse fixture between these sides back in November, but has not featured since limping off against Fulham earlier this month.

Whilst this weekend will mark over three weeks since his last appearance, there is hope that Joelinton will be fit enough to return to action very soon - although their trip to Anfield on Wednesday will likely come too soon for him. ‘Weeks rather than months’ was Howe’s verdict on the 28-year-old’s expected recovery timescale and that a return before next month’s Carabao Cup final has been slated as a realistic timeframe for him.

Newcastle United’s ‘long-term’ injury concern

Jamaal Lascelles, meanwhile, remains the club’s only long-term injured player with the former Nottingham Forest man still having a little while to go before he is back in contention to play for the Magpies. Howe will speak to the media on Friday morning and will undoubtedly be asked to provide an update on both Botman and Joelinton’s respective recoveries from injury then. The Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest from Howe ahead of their clash against Forest.