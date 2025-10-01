Newcastle United are currently sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table after securing six points from their opening six games.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a challenging start to the Premier League season for Newcastle United after Eddie Howe’s men claimed just a solitary win in their opening six games of the campaign.

The Magpies kicked off their season by collecting just two points from their opening three games as goalless draws in away games at Aston Villa and Leeds United sandwiched a dramatic 3-2 home defeat against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first win finally arrived in the fourth game of the season as club record signing Nick Woltemade introduced himself to the St James Park faithful in fine fashion as he got the only goal in a narrow victory against struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, a third goalless draw of the season at Bournemouth and Sunday’s disappointing home loss against Arsenal have left Newcastle five points adrift of the top four and they will hope to start closing that gap when they host Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

There have been some suggestions the slow start to the campaign has hampered Newcastle’s bid to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season - but how does the Magpies current points tally of six after six games compare to the same stage of the last four seasons when they went on to qualify for the UEFA’s elite club competition?

How have Newcastle United fared after six games in the four seasons they have qualified for the Champions League?

Getty Images

1996/97: 12 points

New world record signing Alan Shearer made his debut in a 2-0 opening day defeat at Everton before netting his first goal in a 2-0 home win against Wimbledon days later. By the time the opening six games of the season were over, Kevin Keegan’s Magpies had fallen to another defeat against Sheffield Wednesday but also claimed further wins against Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

2001/02: 11 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

This was the season when Sir Bobby Robson’s Magpies surpassed expectations to land a top four spot as the summer signing of Laurent Robert and Craig Bellamy added pace and forward thrust to the United side. Newcastle lost just one of their opening six games as they fell to a 3-0 loss at West Ham United - but did secure wins against Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Manchester United, as well as battling to draws against Chelsea and Sunderland.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

2002/03: 7 points

Getty Images

The season started on a real high as Lomana Lua Lua scored twice and Alan Shearer and Nobby Solano grabbed a point apiece in a 4-0 win against West Ham United. However, the Magpies would claim just one point from their next four league games as they were beaten by Chelsea, Leeds United and Manchester City and earned a draw at Liverpool. A poor run was ended when Craig Bellamy and Alan Shearer scored first-half goals in a 2-0 Tyne-Wear derby win against Sunderland.

2022/23: 7 points

When Manchester City came to St James’ Park back in August, it was seen as the first major test of Newcastle’s credentials this season. Pep Guardiola’s side came into the game on the back of two wins from their first two games and with the imperious Erling Haaland up-front. They left the north east battered and bruised having been involved in one of the games of the season. An early strike from the visitors looked like knocking the Magpies off course, but a stunning recovery, spearheaded by Allan Saint-Maximin putting in one of the very best performances to have graced the hallowed turf, saw Newcastle take a 3-1 lead. Kieran Trippier’s stunning free-kick was the highlight for Newcastle as they went toe-to-toe with the eventual champions. Two goals in quick succession earned the visitors a point but the statement the Magpies made on that day will live long in the memory. | Getty Images

Newcastle were not expected to be Champions League challengers in their first full season under Eddie Howe - but they defied the odds to secure a top four spot. Their season got underway with a four-game unbeaten run as a home win against Nottingham Forest was followed by draws with Brighton, Manchester City and Wolves. A last-gasp defeat at Liverpool brought a first loss of the campaign and a fifth game without a win followed with a disappointing goalless home draw with Crystal Palace.