Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided an update on Tino Livramento’s injury after the defender was stretchered off against Arsenal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tino Livramento has not travelled with the Newcastle United squad to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League.

The right-back was stretchered off with a knee injury during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a quick turnaround for Newcastle as they face Union Saint-Gilloise at Lotto Park in Brussels on Wednesday evening (5:45pm kick-off).

Newcastle will be boosted by the returns of Lewis Hall and Fabian Schar after the defensive duo were rested for the Arsenal match. Hall was suffering with fatigue after starting two matches in four days against AFC Bournemouth and Bradford City having not started any competitive games since February.

Meanwhile, Schar has missed the last three matches after suffering a concussion against Barcelona last time out in the Champions League. The Football Association’s concussion protocol rules players out of playing for 12-days, which has now passed for Schar.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tino Livramento injury blow

Speaking immediately after Livramento’s injury on Sunday, Howe said: “Speaking after the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It doesn't sound great. The fact he came off on a stretcher is not looking good.

“No update other than what we saw. Seeing him go off in that manner is distressing.

“He’s been so good for us with his quality and if we’re going to miss that for any length of time, it’s going to be a big blow.”

Following further assessment of Livramento’s injury, Howe confirmed the right-back had not travelled to Brussels with the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Union SG, Howe said: “I’m the journey was good. It was a very quick flight for us.

“We'll train this afternoon, just after this press conference.And the squad is in a pretty good place, minus Tino. We're still awaiting feedback on the extent of his injury, but I think apart from that we're okay.

“I’m better off waiting before giving any indication on that because that could be a mistake. Let’s wait and see in the next couple of days.”