Newcastle United 'close' to record-equalling transfer deal for Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United transfer attention has switched on an apparent imminent deal with AC Milan for midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The marquee signing would be a statement of intent from Eddie Howe and the Magpies, and it’s not the only transfer rumour coming from the club right now.

Howe is reported to have sent a transfer request to a fellow Premier League side and James Maddison interest continues.

James Maddison urged to think twice over Newcastle United move

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has been urged to think twice about a potential move to Newcastle United and give due consideration to Tottenham Hotspur, even though the London club cannot offer him immediate Champions League football.

The Magpies are heavily linked with a move for the England international but Leicester City are demanding over £50 million for their relegated star. Now, pundit Danny Murphy has told Maddison that even though Newcastle United would be the more tempting move, it may not be the right one.

Eddie Howe is weighing up a move for Joachim Andersen (Image: Getty Images)

He told talkSPORT : “From a footballing point of view, the obvious answer would be Newcastle because they are in the Champions League and they are on the ascendancy.

“If I was him, I’d be talking to both managers and really trying to nail down where they think he is going to play. The way Eddie Howe has set up this Newcastle side – and the way I see them moving forward – is not with James Maddison, even though he’s a super player.

“(Howe) plays three in the middle of the pitch and three up front. He could (play out wide) but I don’t think that’s his best position. It depends what he thinks his best position is.”

Newcastle United make surprise Crystal Palace enquiry

Newcastle United have sent an enquiry to Crystal Palace over a possible transfer move for defender Joachim Andersen.

Magpies fans may have their attention on the hunt for a marquee midfield signing but The Daily Mail reports that Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his squad options at centre-back as well.

