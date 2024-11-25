The former Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain icon is seen as the type of player that can fill a huge void in Eddie Howe’s team

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have reportedly expressed a strong desire to sign four-time Champions League winning defender Sergio Ramos in the January transfer window.

The 180-cap Spanish international remains without a club after leaving La Liga giants Sevilla at the end of last season, but is still viewed as a top-level asset that can add tremendous experience to the Magpies’ backline as they battle to achieve Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramos, who made his professional debut 21 years ago, joined Real Madrid in 2005 and went on to make 671 appearances for the club across all competitions while winning a combined total of 22 trophies for Los Blancos, including five La Liga titles, two Copa Del Reys, four Champions League’s and four FIFA Club World Cups.

The defender, who scored more than 100 goals for Real Madrid in his trophy-laden career also made the FIFPRO World11 eleven times; a record for a defender and the third most of any player in history, behind only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 38-year-old is the most capped footballer in the history of the Spanish national team and formed an integral part of a dominant era for the nation which saw the team win two consecutive European Championships and a World Cup between 2008 and 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramos won two further league titles at in the French capital with Paris Saint Germain between 2021 and 2023 before returning to his boyhood club Sevilla where he remained a key player last term with three goals in 28 appearances in La Liga.

The veteran has turned down numerous lucrative offers to play in the MLS and Saudi Arabia to remain in Europe, and is still keen to test himself at the highest level possible, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The report adds the defender is willing to accept wages of around £105,000 a week, which would put him in Newcastle’s top 10 earners, but not towards the very top of the bracket.

Ramos is renowned for his excellent leadership and is seen as the type of character that could help aid Newcastle’s Champions League push at a time when the Magpies are currently navigating their way through a defensive crisis, with Emil Krafth joining long-term absentees Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman on the treatment table.