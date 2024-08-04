Newcastle United are set for fresh contract talks with Anthony Gordon following summer transfer interest from Liverpool.

Gordon returns from his pre-season holiday next week after representing England at Euro 2024. During the tournament, the 23-year-old winger was linked with a return to Merseyside with his boyhood club Liverpool registering an interest.

The former Everton man joined Newcastle for £45million in January 2022 on an unspecified ‘long-term deal’ and was named the club’s player of the season for the 2023-24 campaign, earning his first senior England call-ups in the process.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle are set to open contract talks with Gordon ahead of the new Premier League season. The club are keen to reward the winger after he contributed 12 goals and 11 assists last season.

Former Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley has admitted that she was concerned the club could be forced to sell Gordon in June in a last-ditch attempt to satisfy Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Instead, the club sold Yankuba Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for a combined sum of £68million.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales proposed a double deal worth a total of £120million for Gordon to join Liverpool for £75million and defender Joe Gomez to head in the opposite direction for £45million.

Suggestions that Gordon’s head has been turned by Liverpool’s interest were played down by Howe last month.

“He’s an integral part of what we’re doing,” Howe said on Gordon. “I’m confident he is okay. I think you can only judge Anthony on what he has given Newcastle on the pitch. He’s been committed.

“We’ve had no conversations over the summer where it has been fractious or negative. He’s always been the Anthony Gordon who has given absolutely everything to Newcastle and I want to make that clear to all our supporters.”

Liverpool are yet to make a senior signing this summer while Newcastle are in talks with Crystal Palace over a potential move for centre-back Marc Guehi. The Magpies have already signed Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall, John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos and agreed a £15million deal with Sheffield United for Will Osula so far this summer.