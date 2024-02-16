Newcastle United set for 'bidding war' with Liverpool and Spurs for £45m Serie A star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies were heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old last summer as they looked to boost Eddie Howe's attacking ranks ahead of the club's return to the Champions League. However, a successful £32m move for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes put a temporary halt on any interest in Chiesa.

The winger did open up on the speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League as he told the Italian press: "I'm happy with how I finished, it was a really difficult year for me. Now I'm only thinking about the holidays, then from next season I'll start preparing already from the summer training camp. Reopening with me? We'll see, I'm at Juventus and I'm thinking about Juventus."

With Newcastle still keen to improve their options in wide areas at the end of the season, one report in Italy has suggested the Magpies hierarchy could be handed another chance to land Chiesa as Juventus consider the sale of one of their prize assets. Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed the Serie A giants have 'doubts' over the 44-times capped Italy international and could allow Chiesa to depart during the summer when he enters the final 12 months of his current contract.