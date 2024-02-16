Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals expected to make managerial change - replacement lined up
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roy Hodgson is expected to announce that his second stint as Crystal Palace manager has come to an end, four months before his contract at the club is due to expire, according to national reports. The 76-year-old took over from Patrick Vieira in March 2023 and steered a Palace side that were creeping towards relegation danger away from the bottom three.
That earned him an extended contract as their permanent manager for a second time with Hodgson having spent just-shy of four years at Selhurst Park between September 2017 and June 2021. Hodgson would leave Palace in 15th place in the Premier League table having taken 24 points from their 24 league outings this season.
Hodgson was taken ill during training on Thursday morning with his news conference previewing their match against Everton subsequently cancelled. Hodgson was taken to hospital and Palace confirmed that he was stable, posting on X: ‘Following news that Roy Hodgson was taken ill during today’s training session, we can confirm that he is now stable and is currently undergoing tests in hospital. Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery.’
Reports that Hodgson was due to leave Palace had emerged on Thursday morning with former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner tipped to become the new man in the Selhurst Park dugout. Glasner has been out of work since leaving Frankfurt at the end of last season. The 49-year-old has also managed Wolfsburg as well as LASK and SV Ried in his native Austria.