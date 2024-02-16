Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bournemouth will be without new signing Romain Favre when they make the trip to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park. The winger joined the Cherries from Ligue 1 side FC Lorient in January and has played twice for his new club - although these appearances have totalled just six minutes of action.

And Favre will not add to those minutes this weekend with Andoni Iraola revealing that he will not feature at St James’ Park due to illness. Iraola also revealed that former Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams remains sidelined whilst Max Aarons and Ryan Fredericks, both right-backs by trade, will also not feature on Tyneside as they continue their respective recoveries from injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking about the injury situation at the club ahead of Saturday’s game, Iraola said: “We are in quite a good spot injury wise. We have the right back situation, Tyler [Adams] as well but the only player we are going to lose is Romain Faivre because he is ill. He is ill with a temperature and I think it’s risky that he travels and he is the only one that we probably didn’t expect to be able to be involved.”