Newcastle United set for ‘massive’ boost if Manchester City can triumph in FA Cup

Manchester City and Manchester United will compete in Saturday’s FA Cup final - with Newcastle United’s European hopes in the balance.

Newcastle United will play in the Conference League next season if Manchester City are able to overcome local rivals Manchester United in Saturday’s FA Cup final. Pep Guardiola’s side completed the first leg of a double at the weekend and are just one win away from securing their second successive FA Cup trophy.

However, a win for the Red Devils would end those hopes, whilst also ensuring that the Magpies do not play European football next season. After securing Champions League football last term, missing out on European football entirely would be a step back for Eddie How’s side.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A win against Brentford on Sunday ensured they have a chance of playing Conference League football and Nick Pope, who made his first start since early-December at the Gtech Community Stadium, was asked what it would mean for the Magpies to get into Europe again: “It would be massive,” he said.

“It’s out of our hands at the minute. We’ve done our job and finished the season well, let’s see what happens.”

Newcastle are currently out in Australia to conclude what has been a long and, at times, gruelling campaign. Pope, like many of his teammates this season, has suffered from the injury curse that has plagued the squad.

Whilst they won’t be playing Champions League football next season, a very difficult winter saw any sort of European hopes fade. However, a rally in the last few months has given them a chance at securing European football and Pope believes it is a testament to the character of the squad that they find themselves in this position.

Pope said: “I think the character of the squad has held us strong and what has made us finish the season [well]. We’ve managed to finish 7th and with the adversity we’ve had to face, without that [character] we wouldn’t have been able to cope. A lot of credit has to go to the staff and players.”