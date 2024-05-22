Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: The summer transfer window opens in a little over three weeks time with a number of players potentially set to leave the club.

Newcastle United are currently in Australia for two post-season friendly games against Tottenham Hotspur and an A-League All Stars side. The Magpies defeated Spurs on penalties at the MCG on Wednesday, with a solitary Alexander Isak goal just before half-time enough to earn a draw during normal time.

The second-half of that game saw both teams make a raft of changes, with Newcastle handing a number of youngsters an opportunity to impress. One of those was Amadou Diallo.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Diallo made his Premier League debut for the club back in November during their win over Chelsea and has been involved in numerous matchday squads since then. However, the Shields Gazette understands that Diallo will be released by Newcastle United in summer when they release their retained list.

Diallo, who netted his penalty in the shootout against Spurs, joined Newcastle United in October 2022 after he had left West Ham three months previous to that. Diallo has been a regular in Ben Dawson’s Under-21’s side this season, scoring twice and registering two assists in 18 Premier League 2 appearances.