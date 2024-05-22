Newcastle United winger that featured v Tottenham Hotspur ‘set’ for free transfer move
Newcastle United are currently in Australia for two post-season friendly games against Tottenham Hotspur and an A-League All Stars side. The Magpies defeated Spurs on penalties at the MCG on Wednesday, with a solitary Alexander Isak goal just before half-time enough to earn a draw during normal time.
The second-half of that game saw both teams make a raft of changes, with Newcastle handing a number of youngsters an opportunity to impress. One of those was Amadou Diallo.
Diallo made his Premier League debut for the club back in November during their win over Chelsea and has been involved in numerous matchday squads since then. However, the Shields Gazette understands that Diallo will be released by Newcastle United in summer when they release their retained list.
Diallo, who netted his penalty in the shootout against Spurs, joined Newcastle United in October 2022 after he had left West Ham three months previous to that. Diallo has been a regular in Ben Dawson’s Under-21’s side this season, scoring twice and registering two assists in 18 Premier League 2 appearances.
Barring a last minute change of heart from the Magpies, the 21-year-old is expected to leave Tyneside this summer and become a free agent once again. The Magpies will certainly be without Kell Watts next season when his loan move to Wigan Athletic is turned into a permanent one. Jeff Hendrick, who hasn’t featured in a competitive game since December 2021 for the Magpies, is also expected to leave the club as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of next month.
