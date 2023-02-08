Newcastle United set for massive Premier League windfall – thanks to Eddie Howe and his players

Every league and cup game at St James’s Park so far this season has been sold out, and this week season-ticket holders have been snapping up tickets for the Carabao Cup final. Fortunately, fans have still been able to watch many of the club’s Premier League games on TV.

So far this season, 13 Premier League games and five cup ties have been broadcast live. And these live games bring in extra money for the club, which is looking to increase commercial revenues so it can invest more in the playing squad.

Premier League revenues

Last season, Newcastle banked a total of £126.7million from the Premier League.

This figure was made up of an equal share payment, from domestic and overseas TV deals, of £80.7million, a merit payment of £20.6million for finishing 11th, £18.6million in facility fees – and an equal share of commercial income, which brought in an additional £6.8million.

United are on course to pocket more this season following an extraordinary few months on the field for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe gives an interview to Sky Sports after the club's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

The club, in the doldrums before a takeover in late 2021, is fourth in the Premier League, and just five points behind second-placed Manchester City, and in a first major final in almost 24 years.

Clubs receive facility fees from the Premier League, usually around £1.2million, for each live game.

TV windfall

And Newcastle stand to surpass last season’s TV revenues, as the club’s next five TV games, starting with Saturday’s game against Howe’s former club Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, will all be broadcast live.

Callum Wilson celebrates scoring for Newcastle United against West Ham United last weekend.

So with 18 games chosen for broadcast so far this season, the club is already in line to earn close to £20million from facility fees.

The Premier League is set to announce April's TV games on February 21 – and more games are certain to be moved for TV that month.

United have also received money for the live FA Cup and Carabao Cup games, though the fees don’t compare to the cash generated by Premier League broadcasts.