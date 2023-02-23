Newcastle United set for Premier League TV windfall amid interest in behind-the-scenes documentary

Every league and cup game at St James’s Park so far this season has been sold out, and fans quickly snapped up the club’s allocation for Sunday’s televised Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.

Fortunately, fans have still been able to watch many of the club’s Premier League games on TV.

So far this season, 15 Premier League games and five cup ties have been broadcast live – and five more games in April have been selected by TV companies. Four fixtures in March had already been chosen for live broadcasts.

Premier League revenues

Last season, Newcastle banked a total of £126.7million from the Premier League.

This figure was made up of an equal share payment, from domestic and overseas TV deals, of £80.7million, a merit payment of £20.6million for finishing 11th, £18.6million in facility fees – and an equal share of commercial income, which brought in an additional £6.8million.

A banner at St James's Park last month.

United are on course to pocket significantly more this season following an extraordinary few months on the field for Eddie Howe’s side.

The club, in the doldrums before a takeover in late 2021, is fifth in the Premier League – and in a first major final in almost 24 years.

Clubs receive facility fees from the Premier League, usually around £1.2million, for each live game.

TV windfall

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

And Newcastle stand to surpass last season’s TV revenues, as the club’s next six league and cup games will all be broadcast live.

With 24 games already chosen for live broadcast, the club already stands to bank almost £30million from facility fees alone.

United have also received money for the live FA Cup and Carabao Cup games.

A top-six finish in the Premier League would add to the club’s revenues, each place is worth more than £2million, and potentially push the total end-of-season payout to more than £140million.

Behind-the-scenes documentary

United will also sell the rights to a documentary which is being filmed this season.