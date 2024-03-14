Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United will place Joelinton on the transfer market if he cannot agree a new deal before June, according to reports.

The Brazillian has 15 months remaining on the contract he signed when arriving on Tyneside in 2019. At the time, Joelinton was one of the club’s highest earners with a deal worth around £90,000 per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those wages appeared to have been misspent during the early days of his Toon career. Initially signed as a striker, the 27-year-old endured two torrid years at St James’ Park before Eddie Howe’s appointment.

Howe turned Joelinton into a battering-ram midfielder and, with that, a firm fans’ favourite. A call-up to the Brazil side followed, where he now has five caps to his name.

Several injuries have ruled Joelinton out for chunks of the campaign but he remains an indispensable Newcastle player. However, that relationship has been tested in recent months as the club struggles to agree a new contract.

The suggestion is that Joelinton believes his pay packet should mirror top earners at the club since the Saudi-backed takeover. Bruno Guimaraes - his closest friend at Newcastle - penned an extension in October worth a reported £160,000 per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali all earn around £120,000 per week and Joelinton is holding out for a similar figure. The Telegraph are now claiming Newcastle have placed a June deadline on negotiations.