Newcastle United’s search for a sporting director is underway after Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave by the club last month. The Magpies now have the task of replacing the 53-year-old ahead of what could prove to be a pivotal summer transfer window.

Whilst the club will be able to negotiate the summer without a sporting director in situ, having one in place for the summer will speed up the process of building without Ashworth as they look to the future. The Magpies have drawn up a list of replacements and, according to the Telegraph, will look at candidates both in England and abroad to fill the role.

Among those reportedly being considered for the job is Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles. Giles is a boyhood Newcastle United fan and has been at the Bees throughout their journey up the football pyramid and into the Premier League.

Other names reportedly being considered are West Ham’s Tim Steidten and former Roma man Tiago Pinto after he expressed an interest in the role earlier this week. The report also states that Paul Mitchell, who currently works as Monaco’s sporting director, has featured ‘prominently in discussions’.

Mitchell left his role at Monaco in October and is reportedly keen on a return to England. He previously worked at both Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur before leaving to join RB Leipzig in 2018.