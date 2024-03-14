Newcastle United handed unexpected injury boost as key man called-up for England duty
Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon has been handed his first ever call-up to England’s senior side after a brilliant season with the Magpies. Gordon has netted ten times in all competitions this year and could make his Three Lions debut against Brazil or Belgium over the next fortnight.
Although the 23-year-old was substituted early on against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night with fears that he had suffered a knee injury, Gordon has been deemed fit enough to feature for the Three Lions. Gareth Southgate was in attendance on Monday night and had seemingly seen enough from the former Everton man to include him in his squad.
As expected, Kieran Trippier has missed out through injury whilst Tino Livramento, despite some brilliant form for the Magpies, has not been included by Southgate. Jarrad Brathwaite, who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park, has also been handed his first senior call-up.
Gordon and Brathwaite helped England Under-21’s win the European Championships last summer with Gordon named as Player of the Tournament following his efforts for Lee Carsley’s side. Liverpool’s Joe Gomez has also been handed his first call-up since 2020 whilst Cole Palmer, who netted against the Magpies on Monday night, has also been given the nod.
Raheem Sterling has not been picked, however, nor has West Ham’s Kalvin Phillips. Phillips has struggled for gametime this season and has endured a difficult start to life at the London Stadium following his move from Manchester City in January. Former Magpies striker Ivan Toney has also been recalled to the squad after serving a long suspension from football.
England squad in full
Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal); Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City); Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham), Declan Rice (Arsenal); Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Man United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)