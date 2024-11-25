Newcastle United are set to appoint an assistant manager for the Under-21s side as the changes at youth level continue.

Diarmuid O’Carroll was appointed as Ben Dawson’s successor as lead Newcastle Under-21s coach back in September. Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross has been assisting O’Carroll temporarily alongside his role as head of strategic technical football partnerships at Newcastle.

Ross will step aside from the assistant role following a permanent appointment and resume his full-time position.

The Magpies advertised for the Under-21s assistant coach position at the start of the month, stating they were looking for ‘an experienced, forward-thinking coach’. Applications for the position have recently closed with the Under-21s side returning after the international break with a 5-1 win over Alnwick Town in the Northumberland Senior Cup at Whitley Park last week.

O’Carroll has made a strong start at Newcastle with three wins out of four in the Premier League 2 and a win and a penalty shootout win in the National League Cup group stage. Newcastle Under-21s also ended a six-year wait for a win in the EFL Trophy by beating Bradford City on penalties but still finished bottom of the group with defeats against Rotherham United and Mansfield Town.

The club are closing in on a decision with an announcement set to be made in the near future.

The ideal candidate requires a UEFA A coaching licence, FA Advanced Youth Award, FA Safeguarding Certificate, FA Basic First Aid for Sport and professional membership of FA Licenced Coaches Club. Possession of a UEFA Pro Licence and a personal coaching qualification have been described as a ‘distinct advantage’ for any applicant.