There have been contrasting claims over Newcastle United’s desire to add a defender to their squad during the January transfer window.

Some reports have suggested the Magpies will look to reignite their interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in the new year after making a number of unsuccessful offers for the England international during the summer. However, there have also been claims the Magpies will focus on strengthening in other positions within their squad as defensive duo Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman edge closer to a return to fitness after suffering serious knee injuries during the second half of last season.

Botman is believed to be ahead of the United club captain in his bid to return to contention over the next two months - and the former Lille defender has already admitted he is relishing the prospect of stepping up his rehabilitation after training alongside his team-mates last week.

He told the club website: "I'm doing very well and I'm getting close now," he said. "Friday was my first day back training with the team and the first steps back to normal life which was a good feeling. It was quite relaxed, with the session being two days before a game but if you're out for so long, it's already a big thing just to be around the squad. I feel like everything is new but it was really nice to be around the squad, with everybody being very supportive. After the first training session, my first thought afterwards was wanting to do more but it was a good first step. When I was back on the training pitch, it was nice because the players were so happy that I was back with them. You can feel left out when you're injured for so long so it's good that people still care about you."

It remains to be seen whether Lascelles and Botman will have further competition for a place at the heart of Eddie Howe’s defence when they do return to contention. However, a Football Insider report has claimed the Magpies are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Benfica’s highly-rated centre-back Tomas Araujo and suggested a defender is on the agenda for the new year. The 22-year-old worked his way through Benfica’s academy in recent seasons and has become a valued member of their first-team setup after spending time on loan with league rivals Gil Vicente during the 2022/23 campaign. Araujo’s progression has led to suggestions Chelsea were ‘in love’ with the defender, who is said to have an £84m release clause placed into the five-year contract he signed during the summer of 2023.