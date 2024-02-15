Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson's future at St James' Park is unclear after another injury blow.

The Newcastle No. 9 suffered a pectoral injury during the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening. It was Wilson's first start since the 1-0 defeat at Luton Town on December 23.

The 31-year-old joined Newcastle from AFC Bournemouth for £20million in 2020 and has gone on to score 45 goals in 90 Premier League appearances for the club. Wilson's one-in-two record for The Magpies is made even more impressive by the fact that just 68 of those have been starts.

But in that lies an issue for Newcastle, who have played 138 Premier League matches in that time. In three and a half seasons at the club, Wilson has missed over a season's worth of matches due to injury and has started less than 50% of games.

He remains a doubt for Saturday's match against AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park and he hopes to face his former club in the Premier League for the first time.

Wilson agreed a contract extension earlier this season which runs until the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The striker was subject to transfer speculation during the winter window with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea linked with £18million moves.

Those links were strongly played down by head coach Eddie Howe, who claimed it 'wouldn't make sense' to leave his squad with just one senior striker available in Alexander Isak - who is now out injured.

But there is a possibility Wilson could leave in the summer as the club looks to cash in and avoid losing the player for nothing amid profitability and sustainability pressure.

Howe admitted that Joelinton who, like Wilson, has less than 18 months left on his contract, could be sold this summer if a new contract is not agreed in time. Talks regarding a new deal with Joelinton are ongoing, but that is not the case for Wilson.