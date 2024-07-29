Newcastle United set to play at 68,000 seater stadium worth over £1bn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are playing two pre-season matches in Tokyo this week.

The Magpies face Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium on Wednesday, July 31 (7:30pm kick-off JST) and Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday, August 3 (7pm kick-off JST) at the Japan National Stadium in Shinjuku City, Tokyo.

Here is some information on both stadiums ahead of Newcastle’s matches in Japan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saitama Stadium 2002

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view shows spectators using their mobile phones' torches before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Asian zone qualification football match between Japan and China at Saitama Stadium in Saitama on January 27, 2022. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Saitama Stadium is one of the largest purpose-built football stadiums in Asia. The stadium was built ahead of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and opened in October 2001.

It is home to the Urawa Red Diamonds and has a capacity of 63,700. The Saitama Stadium hosted four matches at the 2002 World Cup, including Brazil’s semi-final win over Turkey.

It also hosted seven matches at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, including Mexico’s bronze medal win over Japan.

The stadium is regularly used by Japan’s national football team and is located about 30km from central Tokyo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Japan National Stadium

TOKYO, JAPAN - JUNE 06: A general view during the international friendly match between Japan and Brazil at National Stadium on June 6, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Japan National Stadium is located in Shinjuku City in the heart of Tokyo. It is a multi-purpose stadium and the main stadium for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The stadium opened in 2019 at a cost of just over £1billion. Since the Olympics, it has been used by Japan’s national rugby team as well as four international matches for Japan’s national football team.

The Japan National Stadium has a capacity of 68,698 for football matches though this can be temporarily expanded to just over 80,000 with seating over the running track.

It is unlikely that such temporary seating will be in place for Newcastle’s visit to face Yokohama on Saturday. The stadium replaced the ‘old’ Japan National Stadium that was demolished to make way for the new design in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stadium is unique in the fact that it features wooden components with Japanese timber used in addition to steel and reinforced concrete to reduce the environmental impact of its construction. The stadium roof features transparent solar panels and collects rainwater underground to be used to maintain the stadium’s grass turf.