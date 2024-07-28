Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has posted an update from his pre-season trip to Dubai.

Trippier was spotted heading to Dubai from Newcastle International Airport on Friday, fuelling transfer speculation surrounding his future at Newcastle. The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Although his trip to Dubai was known by the club and Trippier’s return to Newcastle has been delayed until August following international duty with England, the defender added further fuel to the fire with an update via social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trippier posted an image of himself at Nobu Atlantis Restaurant in Dubai alongside former AFC Bournemouth scout Tom Spring, who is currently working as head of scouting at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq. Al Ettifaq are managed by former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard.

Trippier captioned the picture of himself with Spring with: “Good meeting.”

Saudi transfer expert Ben Jacobs has reported that Trippier is not a player on Al Ettifaq’s radar or one inside the club’s budget as things stand.

But Trippier's future at Newcastle remains uncertain as he is now into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park. He is expected to return to the club ahead of the Sela Weekender matches against Girona and Brest next month.