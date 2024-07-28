Kieran Trippier Newcastle United transfer claim after social media 'meeting' tease
Trippier was spotted heading to Dubai from Newcastle International Airport on Friday, fuelling transfer speculation surrounding his future at Newcastle. The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.
Although his trip to Dubai was known by the club and Trippier’s return to Newcastle has been delayed until August following international duty with England, the defender added further fuel to the fire with an update via social media.
Trippier posted an image of himself at Nobu Atlantis Restaurant in Dubai alongside former AFC Bournemouth scout Tom Spring, who is currently working as head of scouting at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq. Al Ettifaq are managed by former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard.
Trippier captioned the picture of himself with Spring with: “Good meeting.”
Saudi transfer expert Ben Jacobs has reported that Trippier is not a player on Al Ettifaq’s radar or one inside the club’s budget as things stand.
But Trippier's future at Newcastle remains uncertain as he is now into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park. He is expected to return to the club ahead of the Sela Weekender matches against Girona and Brest next month.
Newcastle’s Premier League season gets under way at home to Southampton on August 17 (3pm kick-off).
